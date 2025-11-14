Watson (knee/hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at the Giants, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The addition of a hamstring injury on Green Bay's Week 11 injury report initially seemed concerning in light of Watson's repeated issues with his hamstrings in 2022 and 2023. It now seems less concerning, with Watson cleared to play after clarifying that his practice reps had been limited for the usual reason (maintenance after last year's ACL tear). He played a season-high 82 percent of snaps in last week's 10-7 loss to the Eagles, but that was with Matthew Golden (questionable - shoulder) inactive and Romeo Doubs (chest) getting banged up. Doubs and Dontayion Wicks (calf) join Watson in avoiding Week 11 injury designations, giving Jordan Love at least three of his top four WRs.