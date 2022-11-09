Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Watson (chest) will not need to be held out of practice for any precautionary reasons this week, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Watson did not suffer a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Lions, and LaFleur didn't indicate any concern about the rookie wideout's status for Week 10. A hit to the chest did knock Watson out of Sunday's loss, but it sounds like he has a fair chance of avoiding the injury report entirely when Green Bay practices Wednesday. With Romeo Doubs (ankle) in danger of missing multiple weeks due to a sprain, Watson's availability on offense will be key for the Packers as the team prepares for a Week 10 matchup against the Cowboys.