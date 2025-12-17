The Packers listed Watson (chest/shoulder) as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Watson avoided a major injury after he was briefly hospitalized following a hard fall to the turf during Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos, but his availability for this Saturday's game in Chicago still appears to be very much up in the air. His absence from Tuesday's walk-through session doesn't come as a major surprise, though he'll still likely need to get in some on-field work by Thursday in order to put himself on a path to play this weekend. If the Packers end up listing Watson as questionable for the game following Thursday's practice, head coach Matt LaFleur said that a decision on the wideout's status could be taken "up to game time," per Zach Kruse of USA Today.