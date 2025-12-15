Watson (chest) was taken to the hospital after getting hurt during Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos, head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

LaFleur doesn't know if Watson will be cleared to accompany the team back to Green Bay on Sunday night. The wide receiver got hurt while diving for an errant pass that was intercepted by Patrick Surtain in the fourth quarter. The Packers' next game will be Saturday night at Chicago.