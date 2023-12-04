Watson (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Watson went down clutching his hamstring after picking up a key first down for the Packers in the fourth quarter. He was quickly examined in the blue medical tent and stayed on the sideline without his helmet after exiting the tent, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Prior to the injury, Watson caught seven of nine targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns while adding two rushing attempts for 15 yards.