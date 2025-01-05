Watson suffered a right knee injury during Sunday's game against the Bears.
Watson went down in the middle of a route early in the second quarter and needed assistance from the training staff to get off the field before being carted to the locker room. If he's unable to return, he'll finish Week 18 with no catches on one target.
