Watson, who was hospitalized for a portion of Thursday's 27-19 win over the Panthers on Thursday to be evaluated for chest and rib injuries, finished the contest having brought in eight of 10 targets for 113 yards. He also lost a fumble.

Watson managed to lead the Packers in receptions and receiving yards despite missing almost a full quarter, making his numbers all the more admirable. The veteran speedster, who's on pace for a career-best season, set a new season high in catches, and he now has three 100-yard efforts on the campaign. Watson's second-quarter fumble didn't lead to any Panthers points, so he ultimately enjoyed a successful night in every sense. Watson now boasts a 42-708-6 line heading into a Week 9 road showdown against the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 8.