Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Watson (chest/shoulder) is expected to practice in a limited capacity, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson was not able to participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice after being injured during Sunday's loss to the Broncos, so it's highly encouraging to see him back on the field, even if only as a limited participant. LaFleur said Watson is "fighting to play" Saturday versus the Bears, but at this stage the wideout's availability appears legitimately up-in-the-air. If Watson is able to handle at least limited on-field reps again Thursday, he figures to have a fair chance to gain clearance for Week 16.