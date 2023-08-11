Watson is expected to play in Friday's preseason game at Cincinnati, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Watson will join new Packers No. 1 quarterback Jordan Love in the starting lineup for the team's exhibition opener. In fact, with only Grant Dubose not slated to suit up Friday, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Samori Toure, among others, will be available at wide receiver for Green Bay.