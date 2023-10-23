Watch Now:

Watson appeared to injure his right knee on the final drive of Sunday's 19-17 loss to Denver, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The injury wasn't reported by Green Bay because it happened on the team's penultimate snap, one play before Jordan Love threw a game-sealing interception. Watson had minor surgery on his right knee last June and has missed time on multiple occasions due to hamstring/thigh injuries to that same leg.

