Watson caught all three of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bears.

Green Bay got the ball in Watson's hands around the line of scrimmage and let him try to pick up yards after the catch with his mix of size and speed, but the rookie second-round pick didn't get any opportunities downfield after an egregious drop in his NFL debut. Watson still faces significant competition for touches from Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and Randall Cobb heading into the Packers' Week 3 clash with the Buccaneers.