Watson caught two of four targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Panthers.

Most of his production came on a 52-yard reception early in the second quarter that set up a field goal for the Packers' first points of the game. Watson has seen exactly four targets in back-to-back weeks since completing his recovery from a torn ACL and making his season debut, but his role in the passing attack could grow significantly as both Tucker Kraft (knee) and Matthew Golden (shoulder) left Sunday's loss in the second half and didn't return. If those injuries prove to be serious, Watson would likely become Jordan Love's No. 2 target in Week 10 against the Eagles.