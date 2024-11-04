Watson recorded three receptions on seven targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Lions. He also caught a two-point conversion.

Watson has seen his involvement in the offense tick up in the last two weeks, earning 13 total targets -- the same number he had across the first six contests of the campaign. He didn't manage to turn that into much production Sunday, and he has just 76 yards combined across the last two weeks. Nevertheless, it's been positive to see Watson get more involved in a crowded Green Bay receiving corps, and he should see improved production if his opportunity remains stable.