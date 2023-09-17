Watson (hamstring) is not expected to play in Sunday's matchup with the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It looks like Watson's season debut will have to wait another week, but he has not officially been ruled out yet. The second-year pass catcher returned to practice in limited fashion Friday, which was cause for optimism. However, it looks like the Packers are leaning toward erring on the side of caution with him in order to avoid a lingering issue going forward. Should that indeed be the case, Romeo Doubs would again operate as the team's No. 1 receiver, while Jayden Reed would see an increased role as well.