Watson (hamstring), who is listed as questionable, is expected to suit up for Thursday's contest against the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Along with Watson, running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) carries a questionable tag into the NFC North showdown, but both playmakers look on track to suit up Thursday. If Watson is cleared to play when the Packers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, he could be have his snap count managed, though the team hasn't formally clarified its plans for the wideout. Though he had the benefit of seeing most of his snaps with Aaron Rodgers rather than Jordan Love under center, Watson finished his rookie season with a bang, turning in a 31-523-7 receiving line while adding a rushing score over his last eight games of the 2022 campaign.