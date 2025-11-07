Watson (knee) was a limited practice participant Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson hasn't been able to log a full practice since the Packers activated him from the reserve/PUP list prior to Week 8, but his snap shares in two appearances to date (56 percent in Week 8, 66 percent in Week 9) imply that he's nearly back to 100 percent. He's also been productive, gathering in six of eight targets for 143 yards. All of Watson, Dontayvion Wicks (calf), Malik Heath (hip) and Savion Williams (foot) were limited Friday, while Matthew Golden (shoulder) fell back to a DNP from Thursday's limited showing, so Saturday's injury report will reveal who among the quintet has a chance to suit up Monday versus the Eagles.