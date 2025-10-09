Packers' Christian Watson: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Since the Packers designated him for return from the reserve/PUP list Monday, Watson has operated with a cap on his practice reps through two sessions, giving him just one more chance to prove his health this week before the team potentially makes a ruling on his availability for Sunday's contest against the Bengals. Watson is seeking his first game action since tearing the ACL in his right knee Week 18 of last season.
