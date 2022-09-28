Watson (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Prior to being inactive this past Sunday at Tampa Bay, Watson sandwiched limited sessions around a missed practice last Thursday, so another capped session to begin this week isn't exactly a sign that a return to action is imminent. He'll have two more chances to bump up to all activity before the weekend, at which point the Packers may clear up his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
