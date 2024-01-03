Watson (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

In his first on-field work since suffering a strained right hamstring Week 13 against the Chiefs, Watson predictably operated with a cap on his reps. Speaking of the Packers' No. 1 wide receiver, coach Matt LaFleur told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Watson is coming off a good week and will need to make appreciable progress this time around to put himself in a position to return Week 18 versus the Bears. Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Watson himself was more optimistic, saying, "My passion is playing football, and now it's looking a lot like I'm going to be able to play some football this Sunday." Ultimately, Watson has two more sessions to prove his health before the team potentially makes a ruling on his upcoming availability as soon as Friday.