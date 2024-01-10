Watson (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

During Week 18 prep, the Packers were ready to gauge where Watson stood in his recovery from the strained right hamstring that had sidelined him for five games in row. He opened it with back-to-back limited listings on the team's injury report before getting a day of rest Friday, as coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The on-field work wasn't enough for Watson to return to action this past Sunday against the Bears, and he's kicking off this week in a similar spot to last week. The next few days likely will determine whether or not he has a chance to play in Sunday's wild-card contest at Dallas.