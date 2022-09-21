Watson (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
The same can be said for Allen Lazard (ankle) and Sammy Watkins (hamstring), while Randall Cobb was absent due to an illness. Through two games as pro, Watson has been targeted seven times, gathering in five of those passes for 43 yards. If any of the aforementioned trio is sidelined Sunday at Tampa Bay and Watson is active, he'd be in line for an elevated snap count, at the very least, and potentially increased attention from Aaron Rodgers.
