Watson (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Watson returned for Thursday Night Football in Week 4 and put up a 2-25-1 line on four targets in a part-time role. He figures to get a lot more playing time -- and probably more targets -- with an 11-day gap between games ahead of Monday's contest in Las Vegas. If Watson does handle a full-time role for the first time since late last season, it'll likely mean less playing time for rookies Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.