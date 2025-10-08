Watson (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers designated Watson for return from the reserve/PUP list Monday, which marked the first step as he seeks his first game action since Week 18 of last season, when he sustained a torn ACL in his right knee. Wednesday's practice was padded, and Watson was spotted running routes and catching passes during the portion open to the media, per Ryan Wood of USA Today. Watson will have two more chances to mix into drills this week, with Friday's injury report potentially giving him a chance to play Sunday against the Bengals.