Watson (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson has been listed with a knee issue in advance of each of his four appearances this season, likely a residual of his recovery from last season's torn ACL. He was joined as a limited participant Wednesday by fellow WRs Romeo Doubs (wrist), Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf), while Savion Williams (foot) was held out of drills entirely. On the season, Watson has put together a 12-234-2 line on 17 targets.