Watson (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

In the wake of his first game action since Week 18 of last season, Watson continues to operate with a cap on his practice reps, likely to avoid putting any undue stress on the right knee that endured a torn ACL less than 10 months ago. He still played 56 percent of the offensive snaps this past Sunday in Pittsburgh on his way to four catches (on four targets) for 85 yards. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Watson enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers.