Watson (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

One day removed from being limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Watson maintained that activity level in an actual practice. He'll thus have only one more opportunity this week to prove the health of his shoulder before the Packers potentially give him a designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers. If Watson is able to suit up, he'll have a chance to redeem himself for a dismal season to date versus a defense that has given up the second-most yards per target (9.5) to opposing wide receivers on the campaign.