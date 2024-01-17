The Packers listed Watson as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

A hamstring injury caused Watson to miss five straight games prior to his return in Green Bay's wild-card victory over the Cowboys. He finished the contest with one reception for nine yards. The catch happened to be his only target. Given his lengthy absence due to his hamstring issue, it is unsurprising to see the Packers exercising caution with this status early in the week. The second-year pass catcher will now look to ensure his health is up to par in time for Saturday's clash with the 49ers.