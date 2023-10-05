Watson (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

In his season debut last Thursday versus the Lions, Watson handled 26 of 57 snaps on offense, ranking fourth among Packers wide receivers behind Romeo Doubs (50), Jayden Reed (38) and Dontayvion Wicks (33) and ahead of Samori Toure (11). Watson made the most of the opportunity, with one of his two catches resulting in a one-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. As the team kicks off Week 5 prep, he continues to operate with a cap on his reps, so, assuming he's able to play Monday in Las Vegas, he may not be afforded a full workload in that contest.