Watson (ribs) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

In the midst of making a visit to the hospital during last Thursday's win against the Panthers, he was able to return and finished with eight catches (on 10 targets) for 113 yards. Afterward, he was revealed to have a broken rib, which likely will be an injury he plays through while employing pain tolerance. In any case, Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at New England.