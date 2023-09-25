Watson (hamstring) was listed as did not participate on the Packers' estimated injury report Monday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Watson has yet to play this season after suffering a hamstring injury toward the end of training camp. The second-year wideout has logged a few limited sessions over the past two weeks after not practicing at all ahead of the season opener, but he doesn't have a return timetable. With a short week ahead of Thursday's divisional matchup versus Detroit, Watson may miss a fourth straight game to start 2023, but he still has two more days to practice before Green Bay needs to make an official decision on his status for Week 4.
More News
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Season debut delayed again•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Sits out Thursday, but no setback•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Another limited practice•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Practicing to start week•