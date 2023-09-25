Watson (hamstring) was listed as did not participate on the Packers' estimated injury report Monday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson has yet to play this season after suffering a hamstring injury toward the end of training camp. The second-year wideout has logged a few limited sessions over the past two weeks after not practicing at all ahead of the season opener, but he doesn't have a return timetable. With a short week ahead of Thursday's divisional matchup versus Detroit, Watson may miss a fourth straight game to start 2023, but he still has two more days to practice before Green Bay needs to make an official decision on his status for Week 4.