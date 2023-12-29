Watson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Watson would need to return to practice Friday to have any chance of avoiding a fourth straight missed game. With that not happening, the second-year wideout is highly unlikely to play, potentially leaving Malik Heath in a significant role given that Dontayvion Wicks (chest) is listed as questionable and appears no better than 50/50 to play. The Packers at least get Jayden Reed (toe/chest) back this Sunday, as he avoided a Week 17 designation after sitting out Week 16.