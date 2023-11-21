Watson (shoulder) was listed as full on Tuesday's estimated practice report.

After showing up as limited on Monday's injury report, Watson upgraded his likely activity level one day later due to the shoulder issue that also impacted his on-field reps last week. He thus seems poised to be available Thursday at Detroit, against whose defense he went for 2-25-1 on four targets in his season debut back in Week 4. Considering Jayden Reed (chest) was added to the Packers' report Tuesday as limited and Dontayvion Wicks (concussion/knee), Luke Musgrave (abdomen) and Josiah Deguara (hip) have been listed as DNPs on both occasions, Watson could be in line to be one of quarterback Jordan Love's top pass-catching options this week.