The Packers listed Watson (shoulder) as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

Following Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers, the Packers didn't hold an official practice Monday for what marked the first day of prep leading up to a Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit for Week 12. Watson appeared on last week's injury report with the same listed shoulder issue, but he entered the game against the Chargers without a designation and proceeded to play 56 of 72 offensive snaps en route to finishing with two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown on four targets. With no reported setbacks during the game, Watson's listed limitations Monday were likely just maintenance related.