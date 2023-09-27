Watson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lions, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

This is his fourth straight week with the same designation on Green Bay's final injury report, but it's the first time Watson has told reporters he expects to play. The Packers have listed him as a limited participant throughout the week, albeit with the designations perhaps meaning less than usual with the team holding walkthroughs instead of more physical practices. Absent further updates, Watson's fantasy managers would be wise to treat the wideout as a game-time decision heading into Thursday night's NFC North showdown. Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks have been Green Bay's top wide receivers so far this season, and all three are candidates to lose snaps/targets once Watson returns, with Wicks in particular appearing vulnerable.