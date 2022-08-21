Watson (knee) will participate in some team drills beginning Sunday, Zach Kruse of the USA Today reports.
"He'll get some team reps today, and we'll see how he responds," coach Matt LaFleur noted Sunday of the rookie wideout. Watson, who missed the first two weeks of training camp while bouncing back from a knee procedure, was in uniform for Friday's preseason game against the Saints but didn't play. With that in mind, Kruse suggests that it's possible the 2022 second-rounder could see action in Green Bay's preseason finale (Thursday against the Chiefs) in the absence of any setbacks in the coming days.
