Watson (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday.
Prior to sitting out Week 3 at Tampa Bay, Watson logged just one capped session due to a hamstring issue. This time around, he followed up a limited practice Wednesday with all activity one day later, setting him up to return to action Sunday versus the Patriots. With Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve, Watson likely is the Packers' top vertical threat in the passing game for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
More News
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Limited again Wednesday•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Back at practice Friday•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Not practicing Thursday•