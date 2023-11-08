Coach Matt LaFleur said Watson (back/chest) was "full go" at practice Wednesday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

On Monday, LaFleur relayed that Watson didn't enter the concussion protocol after the hard fall and tackle that he endured on a 37-yard contested catch in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's win against the Rams. LaFleur's comments two days later indicate Watson also is past the back and chest injuries that he suffered on that play. Watson thus will set his sights on Sunday's road matchup with a Steelers defense that has yielded the sixth-highest yards per target (8.7) to opposing wide receivers this season.