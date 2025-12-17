Watson (chest/shoulder) said Wednesday that he's "feeling pretty good" and expects to be "alright for the game" against Chicago on Saturday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson was down on the ground for a while after an awkward fall during Saturday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos. He didn't rejoin the game, and was even sent to the hospital briefly, but he flew home with his teammates Sunday night before managing limited practice participation Wednesday.