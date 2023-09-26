Watson (hamstring) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers logged their first on-field work of Week 4 prep Tuesday, when they held a walkthrough. With that knowledge, his listing of DNP on Monday's estimated injury report isn't as worrisome as it first appeared to be. Watson has one more chance this week to put himself in a position to make his season debut Thursday versus the Lions. For what it's worth, he told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on Tuesday, "That's the plan," when asked if he'll be available Thursday, but confirmation may not come until 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.