Watson was targeted seven times and caught two passes for 23 yards in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Steelers.

No other Packer saw more passes in his direction Sunday than Watson, but he and quarterback Jordan Love only connected a couple times and Watson finished fifth on the team in receptions and yardage despite playing three-fourth of the snaps. It has been a tough season for Watson, but he broke out right around this time last year, and he could do so again in Week 11 with the Packers facing a Chargers defense ceding nearly 25 more passing yards on a per-game basis than any other team in the league.