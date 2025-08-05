Watson, who is expected to begin the season on the reserve/PUP list, currently doesn't appear to be a player recovering from a torn ACL, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Watson suffered an ACL tear in his right knee Week 18 of last season, but he appears to have made significant strides in his recovery considering how he's moving about. Despite the positive state of the situation, he opened training camp on the active/PUP list and seems destined to move to reserve/PUP once cut-down day arrives on Aug. 26. The Packers' medical staff is overly cautious with rehabs from serious injuries, so even if he could suit up during the first four weeks of the upcoming campaign, there's a good chance he'll continue to build up strength in his right leg, which previously was plagued by hamstring issues, with the aim to deploy him at some point in the first half of the season.