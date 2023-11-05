Watson (upper body) caught one of two targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Rams.

Watson's lone reception was a huge play late in Sunday's contest, as he came down with a leaping, contested catch for Green Bay's longest gain of the game. After his acrobatic effort, however, Watson was shaken up and subsequently sent to the locker room with listed chest and back injuries. Watson was also set to undergo a concussion evaluation, leaving his status to be monitored in the coming days.