Watson caught three of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Broncos.

Watson's output largely came from a 23-yard reception during the second half. Although he's made a catch of 20-plus yards in each of his three appearances this season, Watson hobbled off the field and was being attended to by trainers after bending awkwardly on his final target late in the game. That situation leaves some monitoring to be done ahead of Week 8's contest versus the Vikings.