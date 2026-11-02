Packers passing game coordinator Jason Vrable said Monday that Watson (ribs) is sore but "doing great," Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson suffered a broken rib during this past Thursday win over the Panthers, and while Vrable notes with regard to Watson's status for this Sunday's game against the Patriots, "we'll see as the week goes," he added that the wideout will do everything possible to get his body ready in advance of Week 9 action. In the event that Watson is unavailable versus New England, added reps behind Matthew Golden would be available for Savion Williams, Bo Melton and J. Michael Sturdivant.