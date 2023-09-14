Watson (hamstring) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson has now missed each of the Packers' first five official practice sessions of the regular season, and unless he's able to reverse that trend Friday, he'll almost certainly be on track to miss a second consecutive game this weekend in Atlanta. Romeo Doubs (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday for the second day in a row and looks on track to serve as Green Bay's No. 1 receiver Sunday if Watson is unable to play.