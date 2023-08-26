Watson caught one of three targets for a six-yard touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against Seattle.
Watson and QB Jordan Love, among other starters, played the first three drives of the game against Seattle's second-string defense. Watson got behind everyone for a potential 49-yard TD on the final drive, but he was unable to make a tough play after Love badly underthrew him. The second-year wideout came back with a six-yard TD on a back-shoulder throw to finish out the same drive, and he looks to be the top option in Green Bay's remade passing game ahead of a Week 1 trip to Chicago.
