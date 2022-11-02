Watson (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The rookie returned from a hamstring injury for Sunday's loss to Buffalo, only to enter concussion protocol in the first quarter and miss the rest of the game. Watson could have a sizable role once he gets healthy, especially if Allen Lazard (shoulder) misses more time, though Lazard did return to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. Romeo Doubs and Sammy Watkins are the Packers' top healthy WRs ahead of Sunday's matchup with Detroit.
