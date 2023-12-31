Watson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Watson will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a strained right hamstring, which hasn't allowed him to mix into drills in the meantime. He'll likely need to do so in order to have any chance of suiting up Week 18 against the Bears, but the Packers' receiving corps this Sunday will be composed of Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Bo Melton with Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle) also sitting out.