Watson (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday in Carolina, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Watson hasn't practiced since straining his right hamstring in the last few minutes of a Week 13 win against the Chiefs. He showed some progress in his recovery by donning a helmet and cleats while taking part in Friday's team stretch. In the end, though, Watson's doubtful listing on the Packers' final Week 16 injury report forecast the likelihood of a third consecutive absence Sunday. He'll now turn his focus to next Sunday night's road matchup with the Vikings.