Watson (knee) agreed to a one-year, $13.25 million contract extension with the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watson has opened the campaign on the reserve/PUP list while he continues to recover from a torn ACL in his right knee, which he suffered in Week 18 of last season. The wide receiver entered 2025 on the final year of his rookie deal, but he now will remain in Green Bay at least one additional season. Watson compiled a career-high 620 receiving yards with two touchdowns on 29 catches over 15 games in 2024 before going down with the knee injury. The 26-year-old will remain out for the first four games of the season, but he could return to action as soon as Week 6 versus the Bengals on Oct. 12.